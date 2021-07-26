Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,614 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.16. 157,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,659. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.