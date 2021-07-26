Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,745 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Align Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $631.46. 17,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,299. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $605.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.83 and a 1-year high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.64.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

