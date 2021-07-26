Slow Capital Inc. Sells 903 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $158.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,254. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

