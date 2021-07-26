SM Energy to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NYSE:SM opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

