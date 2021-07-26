SmartCash (SMART) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $105,481.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and $105,481.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,456.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.40 or 0.05981334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.16 or 0.01289931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00351321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00130106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.13 or 0.00585036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00349896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.00269183 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

