SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.06.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$30.28. The company had a trading volume of 95,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,785. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$19.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.73.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

