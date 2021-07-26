Smartlands Network (SLT) 1-Day Volume Tops $91,713.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.70 or 0.00012033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and $91,713.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.74 or 0.00849118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00084046 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

