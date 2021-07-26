Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.19% of Smartsheet worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,002,000 after purchasing an additional 419,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after acquiring an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after acquiring an additional 563,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,608 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $74.79 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,015 shares of company stock worth $22,482,638. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

