SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Trading Down 1.2%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $589.04 and last traded at $593.00. Approximately 2,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $600.31.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.27.

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.