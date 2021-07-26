SnowSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $78,936.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00013557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $78,936.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00105494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00130286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,774.98 or 0.99806536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00829490 BTC.

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,780 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

