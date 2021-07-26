Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THLLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Thales stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.01. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591. Thales has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60.

