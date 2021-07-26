Socorro Asset Management LP Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Socorro Asset Management LP increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,247 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.60. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

