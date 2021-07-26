Software Aktiengesellschaft’s (STWRY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STWRY. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

STWRY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

