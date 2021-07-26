Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 694,769 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.53.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sogou by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 707,874 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sogou by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,589,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,173 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the first quarter worth $11,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sogou by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 688,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth $7,111,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

