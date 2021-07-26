Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Soliton worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Soliton by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soliton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOLY opened at $22.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $472.26 million, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.16. Soliton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.60 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

