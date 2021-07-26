Sora Validator Token (VAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $281,325.18

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. Sora Validator Token has a market capitalization of $281,325.18 and $162,443.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

Sora Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,465 coins. The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

