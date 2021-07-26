Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Southern Copper has raised its dividend payment by 154.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.70. 1,419,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,551. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

