Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWN. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $20,860,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

