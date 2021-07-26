Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.86 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

SWN stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. 101,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,506,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

