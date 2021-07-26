SparkPoint Market Cap Reaches $28.93 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $28.93 million and approximately $408,839.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.00846670 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00084303 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,157,896,263 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

