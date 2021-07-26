SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $351.20

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $351.20 and last traded at $350.86, with a volume of 282373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $350.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

