SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $318,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $2,415,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.46. 249,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,037,456. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

