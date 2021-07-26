SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,512.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,533. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

