SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,790 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $25,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 35,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,328. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.00.

