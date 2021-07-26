SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,538.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 194,911 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,279,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,824,000. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 303,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 116,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 135.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 68,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,290. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

