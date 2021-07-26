Spectrecoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00050920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00031558 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00229896 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00031954 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

