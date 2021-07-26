Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

SNMSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $38.36 on Monday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.69.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.