Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $180.55

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPXSF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.26. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.