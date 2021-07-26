Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 711.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,754 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.32% of Spirit Airlines worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

