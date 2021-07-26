Sprinklr, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on August 2nd (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr’s (NYSE:CXM) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 2nd. Sprinklr had issued 16,625,000 shares in its IPO on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $266,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Sprinklr’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

NYSE:CXM opened at $19.08 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.