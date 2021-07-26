Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 868,991 shares of company stock valued at $196,364,464. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $264.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.25. The company has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.84, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

