Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 3,996 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after buying an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,072,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.00.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $497.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.78. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

