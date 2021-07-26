Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 82.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $14,818,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 37.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $120.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $120.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

