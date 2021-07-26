SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.65. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

