S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Stephens

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STBA. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STBA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,909. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 165,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.