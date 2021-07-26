StableXSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $50.11 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00009522 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $50.11 million and approximately $1,365.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,499.43 or 0.99841506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00031399 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000751 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

