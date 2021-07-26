Stably USD Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Stably USD has a market cap of $346,297.66 and approximately $3,582.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00048034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.27 or 0.00791299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,299,744 coins and its circulating supply is 328,112 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

