Stacks (STX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $42.28 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00037310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00104379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00130003 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00022752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,352.18 or 1.00676408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,136,245 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.