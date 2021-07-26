Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 39,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 348,259 shares.The stock last traded at $325.02 and had previously closed at $325.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,771,190. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

