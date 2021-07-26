Standard Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.78 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $133,772.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00113305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00132864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,219.16 or 1.00393750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00815987 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,712 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

