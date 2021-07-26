Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 705.88%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

