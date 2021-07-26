Starbase Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,528.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $2,528.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014726 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00798025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.