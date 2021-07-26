Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.81.

SBUX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,691,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.30. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Starbucks by 5,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263,399 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,809,645.9% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667,265 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3,076.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $807,368,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $498,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

