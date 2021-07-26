Starname (IOV) Market Capitalization Tops $4.42 Million

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Starname has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $25,064.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00048912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.89 or 0.00813566 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Starname

Starname (IOV) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

