StealthGas Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for StealthGas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.57.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 72,404 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

