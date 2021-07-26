Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 155.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,501 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.36% of Steel Dynamics worth $38,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $59.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

