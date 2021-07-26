Stelco (TSE:STLC) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.42

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.42 and last traded at C$39.12, with a volume of 122143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.23.

STLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stelco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -206.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is -55.56%.

Stelco (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

