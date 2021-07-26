Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Cap of $6.09 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and approximately $683.16 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00038018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00112138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00132402 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00022645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,216.71 or 0.99619941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,985 coins and its circulating supply is 23,359,746,417 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

