Stephens Begins Coverage on Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. 41,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.57. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.13.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

