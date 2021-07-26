Stephens Trims F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Target Price to $13.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stephens from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s previous close.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.47. 21,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,443. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in F.N.B. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 142,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,468,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,707,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in F.N.B. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after acquiring an additional 239,513 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

